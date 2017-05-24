Thursday, July 13, 2017 6 p.m. to 8 p.m.
Location: Elements: Books Coffee Beer, 265 Main Street, Biddeford, Maine
For more information: actoutwithaislinn.bangordailynews.com/2017/05/24/one-minute-hikes/party-time-celebrate-my-first-guidebook-with-me-june-1/
Presentation and book signing for “Family-Friendly Hikes in Maine,” followed by a beer tasting, hosted by Natural Resources Council of Maine Rising, 6-8 p.m. at Elements: Books Coffee Beer, 265 Main Street in Biddeford.
