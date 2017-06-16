Family Friendly Hikes in Maine with Aislinn Sarnacki at the Belfast Free Library

Tuesday, June 20, 2017 6:30 p.m. to 8 p.m.
Location: Belfast Free Library, 106 High Street, Belfast, ME
For more information: 2073383884; belfastlibrary.org
On Tuesday June 20th 6:30 the Belfast Free Library will host a book talk and signing with Aislinn Sarnacki, outdoor reporter for the Bangor Daily News and author of the new guidebook “Family Friendly Hikes in Maine,” released by Down East Books in June 2017.
In this illustrated talk, Aislinn will describe some of the trails from her new book, especially trails within easy reach of Belfast. She’ll also talk about the essays she wrote for the front of the book, including an essay on “the scariest creature in the Maine woods” and an essay on her own outdoor experiences as a child and how she believes those experiences continue to influence her today. Her presentation will include photos and video clips, a Q&A session, and book signing, during which the guidebook will be available for sale (by cash or check only) and signing.
For the Bangor Daily News Sarnacki writes a weekly column about Maine trails, which also runs as a blog with videos. She also writes weekly stories about Maine wildlife, conservation and outdoor recreation. A Maine native, Aislinn is passionate about how outdoor activity can benefit people’s health and overall wellbeing. She’s also fascinated by nature and concerned about the protection of wildlife and the habitats different species rely upon to survive.
This program is free and open to all. For more information call the library at 338-3884 ext.10.
