“Family-Friendly Hikes in Maine” Book Signing

By Erich Herbert
Posted May 24, 2017, at 12:32 p.m.

Thursday, June 29, 2017 7 p.m. to 9 p.m.

Location: Blue Hill Public Library, 5 Parker Point Road, Blue Hill, Maine

For more information: actoutwithaislinn.bangordailynews.com/2017/05/24/one-minute-hikes/party-time-celebrate-my-first-guidebook-with-me-june-1/

Presentation and book signing for “Family-Friendly Hikes in Maine,” hosted by the Blue Hill Heritage Trust, starting at 7 p.m. at the Blue Hill Public Library, 5 Parker Point Road in Blue Hill.

