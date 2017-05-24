“Family-Friendly Hikes in Maine” Book Signing

Thursday, June 29, 2017 7 p.m. to 9 p.m.
Location: Blue Hill Public Library, 5 Parker Point Road, Blue Hill, Maine
For more information: actoutwithaislinn.bangordailynews.com/2017/05/24/one-minute-hikes/party-time-celebrate-my-first-guidebook-with-me-june-1/
Presentation and book signing for “Family-Friendly Hikes in Maine,” hosted by the Blue Hill Heritage Trust, starting at 7 p.m. at the Blue Hill Public Library, 5 Parker Point Road in Blue Hill.
This post was contributed by a community member. Submit your news →