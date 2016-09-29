Family contra dance set for Garland Grange hall

Posted Sept. 29, 2016, at 10:07 a.m.

Friday, Oct. 14, 2016 7 p.m. to 9 p.m.

Location: Garland Grange Hall, Oliver Hill Road, Garland, Maine

For more information: 277-3961 or 924-3925

GARLAND — A family contra dance will take place 7-9 p.m. Friday, Oct. 14, at Garland Grange Hall, Oliver Hill Road. Live family friendly music will be provided by Some Reel People. Caller will be John McIntire. Admission is $7 per person, $12 per family. For information, call 277-3961 or 924-3925.

