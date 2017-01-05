Family Caregiver Interventions for the Aging Population

Thursday, April 27, 2017 9 a.m. to 1 p.m.

Location: Sweetser, 2 Pendleton Dr., Saco, Maine For more information: 207-294-4414; sweetsertraining.org/trainings-workshops.php

Family caregiving is increasing drastically as our population ages. Family members are often unprepared and overwhelmed by the challenges of caring for their elder(s). Trying to juggle commitments at work and at home, the caregiver comes last and their needs are usually unmet. In this interactive workshop, participants will learn interventions to support their

clients. These interventions include but are not limited to how to say no and ask for help from family and friends. This workshop will also explore moving beyond generational conflict, having quality time with their loved ones as well as addressing grief and loss.

Betsey Gray, MSW, LICSW & Diane Beaupre, LCSW

