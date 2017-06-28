Family Art Night at the Bowdoin College Museum of Art

By Dan Banks
Posted June 28, 2017, at 10:53 a.m.

Friday, Aug. 11, 2017 4 p.m. to 7 p.m.

Location: Bowdoin College Museum of Art, 255 Maine Street, Brunswick, ME

For more information: 207-725-3276; bowdoin.edu/calendar/event.jsp?bid=895041&rid=103761

Bowdoin students offer a variety of activities for families, based on the many exhibitions on view, as part of “Second Friday Brunswick” from 4:00 p.m. to 7:00 p.m. Drop in and explore your local art museum.

Free and open to the public.

Second Friday Brunswick is organized by the Brunswick Downtown Association and is intended to give residents and visitors a unique opportunity to engage with the arts. Second Friday Brunswick offers a fun evening of artistic exploration featuring visual art, live music, dance and theatrical performances, and extended shopping hours all within walking distance of Maine Street.

See the Downtown Brunswick Association website for the full schedule of events in town!

