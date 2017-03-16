Familiy Friday Funday

Friday, March 24, 2017 10 a.m. to 11:30 a.m.
Location: Women's Health Resource Library, 24 School Street, Milbridge, Maine
For more information: 207-546-7677; whrl.org/2017/03/introducing-family-friday-funday/
Family Friday Funday is a new monthly get together to do something fun with your children. Each month will have a different focus – art, music, nature, gardening, ect. Alahna Roach, mom, art therapist and art teacher will lead this interactive group.
Family Friday Funday is free and open to all parents/caregivers with children age 4 and under.
Our first Family Fun Friday featuring art will be on Friday, March 24 from 10-11:30 a.m. at the Women’s Health Resource Library. The WHRL is located at 24 School Street in Milbridge. Keep up with the fun on our Facebook page here. https://www.facebook.com/familyfridayfunday/
This cooperative program between the Women’s Health Resource Library and Maine Families of Washington County runs during the school year. Contact 546-7677 or info@whrl.org with questions!
