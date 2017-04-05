Saturday, May 6, 2017 8 a.m. to 10 a.m.
Location: The Episcopal Church of St. Mary, 43 Foreside Road, Falmouth, ME
For more information: 207-772-2151; habitatportlandme.org/index.php/info/Falmouth-Foreside-5K
Habitat for Humanity of Greater Portland’s (HFHGP) annual Falmouth Foreside Run and Walk is Saturday, May 6. The family-friendly 5K race will run along Foreside Road in Falmouth, with St. Mary’s Church as its start and end point. The first place male and female runner will each win $200. Second place male and female will receive $150 each, and third place male and female will get $75 each. The oldest and youngest walkers receive a $75 Fleet Feet gift certificate and the top fundraiser receives a $75 Lamey Wellehan gift certificate. All runners and walkers are entered into a lottery to win $100.
Runner pre-registration is $25 for individuals and race day registration is $30. Student registration is $10 and kids under 9 are free. Registration includes computerized timing and online race results for runners. Walkers, please donate whatever you wish or sign up to fundraise. Pre- and post-race refreshments will be available. T-shirts will be given to the first runners.
To sign up to run or walk, visit www.habitatportlandme.org and click on Falmouth Foreside 5K Run and Walk under the Events tab.
Lead sponsors are ReMax By the Bay, Smithwick & Mariners Insurance, and WEX Inc. Partner sponsors are Family Ice Center, Portside Real Estate Group, and Simply Home. Friend sponsors are Bath Savings Institution, Foreside Fitness, Leavitt And Sons Deli, OceanView at Falmouth, Ricetta’s, and Town Landing Market.
All funds raised will go to Habitat for Humanity of Greater Portland. HFHGP is currently working on their biggest project to-date, a 13-home mixed income neighborhood in Scarborough.
