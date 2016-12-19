Sunday, Jan. 15, 2017 2 p.m. to 4 p.m.

Location: Maine Jung Center, 183 Park Row, Brunswick, ME For more information: 207-729-0300; mainejungcenter.org

“Falling Upward: A Spirituality for the Two Halves of Life” with Ed McCartan

In the first part of life we are naturally and rightly preoccupied with establishing our identity – climbing, achieving, and performing. But those concerns will not serve us as we grow older and begin to embark on a further journey, one that involves challenges and mistakes that actually shock us out of our prior comfort zone. Eventually we need to see ourselves in a different and more life-giving way. This message of “falling down” – that is in fact moving upward – is the most resisted and counterintuitive of messages in the world’s religions.

The first part of the program will consist of a one-hour DVD presentation by Richard Rohr based on his book, Falling Upward. Fr. Richard Rohr is a Franciscan and founder of the Center for Action and Contemplation in New Mexico. The second part of the program will consist of a discussion facilitated by Ed McCartan.

Ed McCartan was a Catholic priest of the Carmelite Order. He is a painter with work in museum and private collections. McCartan has an MFA in painting and degrees in theology, education and philosophy. He paints in his Park Street Studio under the watchful eyes of his dog, Mickey.

Jung Center Members, $20 | Non-Members $30

HOW TO REGISTER:

Register on our website: www.mainejungcenter.org

