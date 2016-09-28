Fall Trail Work Weekend: Volunteer Opportunity at Maine Huts & Trails

Saturday, Oct. 29, 2016 12 a.m. to 11:30 p.m.

Sunday, Oct. 30, 2016 12 a.m. to 11:30 p.m.

Location: Maine Huts & Trails , Office - 496 Main Street, Unit C, Kingfield, Maine For more information: 207-265-2400; mainehuts.org

Volunteers will work alongside our professional trail crew, preparing the trails for winter and learning basic trail building skills. Lodging and food are on us- just bring your work gloves, water, and a positive attitude! Since the Spring Trail Work Weekend was such a big success, you’ll want to book your spot early before the hut is full. For more information, email Sue Davis, Volunteer Coordinator. Reservations are required, please call (207)265-2400 to sign up.

Story continues below advertisement.

This post was contributed by a community member. Submit your news →