Fall Trail Work Weekend: Volunteer Opportunity at Maine Huts & Trails

By Juli Settlemire
Posted Sept. 28, 2016, at 4:03 p.m.

Saturday, Oct. 29, 2016 12 a.m. to 11:30 p.m.
Sunday, Oct. 30, 2016 12 a.m. to 11:30 p.m.

Location: Maine Huts & Trails , Office - 496 Main Street, Unit C, Kingfield, Maine

For more information: 207-265-2400; mainehuts.org

Volunteers will work alongside our professional trail crew, preparing the trails for winter and learning basic trail building skills. Lodging and food are on us- just bring your work gloves, water, and a positive attitude! Since the Spring Trail Work Weekend was such a big success, you’ll want to book your spot early before the hut is full. For more information, email Sue Davis, Volunteer Coordinator. Reservations are required, please call (207)265-2400 to sign up.

