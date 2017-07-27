Fall Soccer in Bangor

The Bangor Parks and Recreation Department is now accepting registrations for its 2017 Fall Soccer Program. Teams will practice 1 day per week and play games on Saturday mornings at the Union St. Athletic Complex. This program is open for children in grades K-1, 2-3 and 4-6. All groups are separated by gender. The fee is $35 for Bangor Residents and $45 non-residents, with a $10 late fee for registrations after September 14th or save $5 by registering prior to August 14 . There will be a meet and greet on Saturday, September 16. No registrations will be accepted on this date. You can register online at www.BangorParksandRec.com or at 647 Main St. For more information, please call 992-4490.

Coaches Needed

The Bangor Parks and Recreation Department is looking for coaches for its youth Fall Soccer Program. Teams practice one day per week and play Saturday mornings. If you are interested please call Tim at 992-4493 or email at tim.baude@bangormaine.gov.

