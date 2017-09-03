Fall Session to start at the Belfast Yoga Studio

The Gardens are slowing down, Visitors have come & gone, Kiddos are back in school and now is the time to get back to self-care practices. Belfast Yoga is starting its new session on Friday, September 8.

Marianna Moll’s Fall session of Yamuna® Body Rolling, Yamuna® Foot Fitness, and Yamuna® Yoga will start Friday, September 8.

Yamuna® Body Rolling (YBR) is a healing and fitness system which begins with bone stimulation and systematically works muscles from the origin toward insertion to lengthen and realign the body. YBR frees fascia and other structural restriction to ultimately increase the range of movement, improve posture and prevent injury. The ultimate goal of practicing YBR is to remove as many physical restrictions as possible, so the whole body functions optimally.

April Dove’s Monday night Niravadhi Yoga classes are starting September 11 at 6 pm.

Enjoy the cooler days activities like hiking & biking, even stacking wood and other fun things without repercussion! Roll out tightness and soreness that you may experience from these activities. Slow down the aging process and have the best of times! Rolling with a YBR Ball can help you feel better, more vibrant and more alive.

Change your life and save money by prepaying for the entire session. But walk-ins are welcome anytime. Yamuna® Body Rolling is only $8, prepaid, for an hour that will make startling changes in your body and reduce or reverse chronic conditions. Ask anyone who has tried it. Try it yourself free, first-time students may try a class the first week of the session for free.

All yoga classes are $10 each prepaid or $12 at the door.

If you prefer one-on-one sessions, schedule with any of the teachers.If you have a physical issue you need help with, consider a Yamuna® Body Logic or Yamuna® Table Treatment or a Yamuna® Save Face Session or Yamuna® Foot Fitness Session with Marianna.

Gift Certificates & all the Yamuna tools and DVDs are available for sale.

The Belfast Yoga Studio is located in the red and white Belfast Center at 9 Field Street, Suite 302, overlooking beautiful Belfast Harbor, just above the footbridge in the red and white Belfast Center. The Center is handicapped accessible with elevators to the third-floor yoga studio.

Please check the Belfast Yoga Studio website for times complete information on all our teachers and classes, go to www.belfastyoga.com or call 338-3930.

