Fall Musical: “Of Thee I Sing” Directed by Edward Reichert

By Lori Arsenault
Posted Sept. 03, 2017, at 11:08 p.m.

Friday, Sept. 29, 2017 2 p.m. to 4:30 p.m.
Friday, Oct. 27, 2017 8 p.m. to 10:30 p.m.
Saturday, Oct. 28, 2017 8 p.m. to 10:30 p.m.

Location: Corthell Concert Hall, USM Gorham Campus, 13 University Way , Gorham, Maine

For more information: 207780-5555; usm.maine.edu/music/fall-musical-thee-i-sing-directed-edward-reichert

Friday-Sunday, October 27-29

MUSICAL THEATRE

George and Ira Gershwin’s/George S. Kaufman and Morrie Ryskind’s

OF THEE I SING

Book by George S. Kaufman and Morrie Ryskind

Music by George Gershwin

Lyrics by Ira Gershwin

Directed by Edward Reichert

Music Direction by Kellie Moody

This all-American political satire focuses on the election campaign and Presidency of John P. Wintergreen, whose party, lacking a viable platform, runs on love. With politicians skewered right and left, Of Thee I Sing is an hilarious and timeless send-up of national institutions that is as relevant as ever, (It even features its own impeachment proceedings!). In 1932, this show was the first musical to win the Pulitzer Prize!

“Of Thee I Sing” is presented by special arrangement with SAMUEL FRENCH, INC.

Co-sponsored by Saco & Biddeford Savings Institution and Richard & Edna Krull

Tickets are $15 for adults, $10 for seniors and USM alumni, and $5 for students. Purchase tickets online at www.usm.maine.edu/music/boxoffice, or by calling 207-780-5555.

Those needing special accommodations to participate fully in this program, contact Lori Arsenault, (207) 780-5142, loria@maine.edu. Hearing impaired: call USM’s telex / TDD number (207) 780-5646.

