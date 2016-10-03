Fall Groups Help English Language Learners Improve Conversation Skills

This fall, three weekly options for English conversation practice are offered locally through a partnership between Literacy Volunteers of Bangor, Riverside Adult Education, and UMaine’s Office of International Programs. The groups are free and do not require advance registration. A facilitator leads the discussion based on American culture, customs, and daily life for English Language Learners at all skill levels. Groups are held:

– Sundays from 2-4 PM at University Park Community Center, 21 New Hampshire St. in Old Town. This group meets on October 2, 9, 16, 26; November 6, 13, 20; and December 4. Childcare is provided.

– Tuesdays from 6-7:30 PM at Orono Adult Education, 14 Goodridge Drive in Orono. This group meets from October 11- December 6 (no group on 11/22).

– Thursdays from 6-7:30 PM at Old Town Adult Education, 203 Stillwater Ave. in Old Town. This group meets from October 13- December 8 (no group on 11/24).

Contact Literacy Volunteers of Bangor at (207)947-8451 or info@lvbangor.org for more information.

