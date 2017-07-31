Outdoors

Fall Foliage Hike up John B Mountain

By Blue Hill Heritage Trust
Posted July 31, 2017, at 10:40 a.m.

Sunday, Oct. 15, 2017 2 p.m. to 4 p.m.

Location: John B Mountain, Breezemere Rd, Brooksville, Maine

For more information: 207-374-5118; bluehillheritagetrust.org/

Join BHHT Membership Coordinator Laura Blandford and Volunteer Barbara Kourajian for a gorgeous foliage hike up John B Mountain in Brooksville. After a short hike to the top, enjoy breathtaking views across the Penobscot and take in Maine’s most beautiful seasonal colors! Register by calling our office at 374-5118.

