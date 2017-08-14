Fall Belly Dance Classes with Rosa Noreen

Monday, Sept. 11, 2017 5:30 p.m. to 6:45 p.m.
Location: Bright Star World Dance, 108 High Street Floor 3, Portland, Maine
For more information: 207-409-9540; rosanoreen.com/classes/bellydance/
Save $10 when you sign up by 8/31! Learn the movements, rhythms and cultural context of Egyptian dance in a friendly and supportive environment during this 10-week class. Total beginners welcome!
YOU are perfect for belly dance, right now. People of all genders & bodies are welcome, ages 14+. Yoga/exercise wear, bare feet. Jingly hip scarves available.
Reserve your spot today at rosanoreen.com/classes/bellydance/ !
September 11-November 29, Mon or Wed 5:30-6:45 PM
$120/ten-week class until 8/31, $130 after
http://rosanoreen.com/classes/bellydance/
