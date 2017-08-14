Fall Belly Dance Classes with Rosa Noreen

By Heather Lundin
Posted Aug. 14, 2017, at 10:30 p.m.

Monday, Sept. 11, 2017 5:30 p.m. to 6:45 p.m.

Location: Bright Star World Dance, 108 High Street Floor 3, Portland, Maine

For more information: 207-409-9540; rosanoreen.com/classes/bellydance/

Save $10 when you sign up by 8/31! Learn the movements, rhythms and cultural context of Egyptian dance in a friendly and supportive environment during this 10-week class. Total beginners welcome!

YOU are perfect for belly dance, right now. People of all genders & bodies are welcome, ages 14+. Yoga/exercise wear, bare feet. Jingly hip scarves available.

Reserve your spot today at rosanoreen.com/classes/bellydance/ !

September 11-November 29, Mon or Wed 5:30-6:45 PM

$120/ten-week class until 8/31, $130 after

http://rosanoreen.com/classes/bellydance/

