“Fairy Tales and Music From Around the World” at the Blue Hill Public Library

Thursday, June 1, 2017 4 p.m. to 6 p.m.
Location: Blue Hill Public Library, 5 Parker Point Rd, Blue Hill, Maine
For more information: 207-374-5515; bhpl.net
On Thursday, June 1 at 4:00 PM, the Blue Hill Public Library will host a fun-filled interactive children’s concert/workshop entitled “Fairy Tales and Folk Music from Around the World,” featuring Kneisel Hall’s team of teaching musicians: violinist Alex Fortes, violist Jennifer Chang, cellist Hannah Collins, and pianist Solon Gordon. We will be exploring pairs of stories and musical works from cultures across the globe and discovering how music can add meaning to a story and vice versa. All levels of musical experience are welcome.
This concert kicks off a week of events called “Kneisel Hall Blue Hill – Together in Music,” a long-term outreach initiative dedicated to sparking a year-round creative dialogue between Kneisel Hall musicians and members of the Blue Hill community. Following this, other workshops will include Blue Hill schools, a visit to Parker Ridge Retirement Community, and a public performance at Kneisel Hall.
The target age range for this event is kindergarten through 6th grade but all are welcome. For more information contact the library at 374-5515.
