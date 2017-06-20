Outdoors

Fairy Festival

By Holly Byers
Posted June 20, 2017, at 9:12 a.m.

Sunday, July 23, 2017 10 a.m. to 3 p.m.

Location: Long House Farm, Jonesboro, Maine

For more information: 207-255-4500; DowneastCoastalConservancy.org

If you are 5-13 years old, love the old growth fir forest by “shamrock moss stream”, love to be in fairy magic , to act and stage a woodland play,; then come be with a group of playmaker soul-mates. This year’s production is “The Royal Egg” and the near demise of the fairy kingdom.

Our day, 10AM to 3PM, July 23, in Longhouse Woods also includes cake baking, fairy house building, costuming, the play and cast party, for boys and girls. Bring your own picnic, your own adult, and your creative self.

Registration opens June 7th. Please contact Helen at (207) 497-5734 to reserve your spot.

Fairy Festival fills up rapidly. This is a FREE event and limited to 20 playmakers.

