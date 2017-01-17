FairPoint Upgrades Broadband Service in 6,700 locations throughout Maine

Upgrades allow for improved internet access and speeds in 22 Maine towns, including parts of Aroostook County
Portland, Maine (Jan. 17, 2017) – FairPoint Communications1 announced today the completion of broadband expansion projects in 22 Maine towns that extend and enhance FairPoint’s approximately 17,000 mile fiber optic network, which is the largest, fully-owned and managed fiber-based network in northern New England. As a result of these completed projects, improved broadband speeds are available to more than 6,700 locations in Maine — in some areas for the first time.
“High speed internet access fuels Maine’s economic engine by unlocking new ways to be more productive, compete for business far past the storefront, and enable learning beyond the confines of a classroom,” said Jeff Nevins, FairPoint’s Director of Community Broadband Development. “Our team has been extremely busy over the past year completing these broadband projects that bring critical improvements to the “last mile” of FairPoint’s network to increase broadband speeds to these unserved and underserved areas. These projects provide immediate benefit to the locations impacted enabling those in more rural and remote areas to take full advantage of the digital age.”
To help support expansion and operation of broadband services in high-cost areas, in 2015 FairPoint accepted Phase II of the Federal Communication Commission’s Connect America Fund (CAF). The projects in the following 22 towns are funded through CAF Phase II and the Company’s own significant direct investments:
Acton
Alfred
Ashland
Bowdoinham
Brooksville
Castine
Chapman
Ellsworth
Greenbush
Hammond
Houlton
Lebanon
Linneus
Ludlow
Lyman
Mount Desert
New Limerick
Presque Isle
Sanford
Shapleigh
Somerville
Sutton Island
In Aroostook County, the upgrades were completed in these towns on portions of the following streets:
ASHLAND
SQUAPAN LK
WALKER ST
CHAPMAN
CHAPMAN RD
HAMMOND
B RD
BURNT BROW RD
CARPENTER RD
CUMMINGS CROSS
MCCONNELL MILL RD
HOULTON
COUNTRY CLUB DR
DREWS LAKE RD
EAGLE DR
SALEM ST
LINNEUS
CHICKADEE LN
DREWS MILLS RD
NEW LIMERICK RD
S SHORE RD
LUDLOW
ALBERT LN
B RD
BARTLETT RD
HEMORE RD
LASKEY RD
LUDLOW RD
MOOSE BROOK RD
RUSSELL RD
RUSTY LN
WHITE RD
PRESQUE ISLE
CHAPMAN RD
NEW LIMERICK
BASTON BLVD
BIRCH LN
BROWN TROUT LN
BURTON RD
CAMPBELL RD
CANADA JAY LN
CEDAR LN
CHICKADEE LN
CHIPMUNK LN
COUNTRY CLUB DR
COUNTRY CLUB DR W
DEERFIELD LN
DOGWOOD LN
DREWS LAKE RD
FIR LN
IVEY LN
LAKEWOOD LN
LOON LN
MCCARTHY DR
MOURNING DOVE LN
N SHORE RD
NEW LIMERICK RD
NORTH SHORE RD
OLD STATION RD
PARTRIDGE LN
PICKEREL LN
SALMON LN
SOUTH SHORE RD
STATION RD
WHIPOORWILL LN
WHITE PERCH LN
WHITE TAIL DEER LN
WOOD DUCK LN
These locations will now qualify for download speeds of up to 15 Mbps2, based on the distance from the customer location to FairPoint’s servicing equipment, which is more than sufficient speed to smoothly stream high-definition video, browse the web or participate in online gaming.
Since April 2008, FairPoint has invested more than $900 million in its communications infrastructure and technology to bring broadband to northern New England, including building thousands of miles of new fiber optic network across the region. FairPoint’s fiber-based, high capacity network offers customers a better, faster way to communicate.
To find out more details, including internet service speed eligibility, information about prices and bundled plans, or to schedule a professional installation of services, residential consumers can call 1-866.984.2001 and business customers can call 1-866.984.3001.
About FairPoint Communications, Inc. FairPoint Communications, Inc. (Nasdaq: FRP) provides advanced data, voice and video technologies to single and multi-site businesses, public and private institutions, consumers, wireless companies and wholesale re-sellers in 17 states. Leveraging an owned, fiber-based Ethernet network — with more than 21,000 route miles of fiber, including approximately 17,000 route miles of fiber in northern New England — FairPoint has the network coverage, scalable bandwidth and transport capacity to support enhanced applications, including the next generation of mobile and cloud-based communications, such as small cell wireless backhaul technology, voice over IP, data center colocation services, managed services and disaster recovery. For more information, visit www.FairPoint.com.
# # #
1 Services are provided through operating subsidiaries of FairPoint Communications, Inc.
2 Maximum Internet speeds referenced are only available in select areas. Internet speed claims represent maximum network service capability. Actual customer speeds may vary and are not guaranteed. Actual speeds vary based on a number of factors including site traffic and congestion, components within your computer such as processor speeds, memory and hardware and software configuration, content provider server capacity, internal network management factors and customer device capabilities.
