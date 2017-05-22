FairPoint Communications to award $50,000 to Maine non-profits through new Connected Communities Program

PORTLAND, Maine — FairPoint Communications has unveiled FairPoint Connected Communities, a program recognizing non-profit organizations dedicated to connecting and serving Maine residents and communities. Three non-profit organizations will be selected to receive $16,000 each and a technology package valued up to $1,000. Applications are being accepted through June 16 .

FairPoint Communications invites any 501(c)(3) non-profit organization based in Maine to apply to be one of three FairPoint Connected Communities recipients. The application, which can be found at Communications invites any 501(c)(3) non-profit organization based in Maine to apply to be one of threeConnected Communities recipients. The application, which can be found at www. fairpoint .com/connectedcom munities/apply. It requires a short narrative on how the organization connects people and improves the lives of residents within their communities, and how use of the internet contributes to their mission.

Each selected non-profit organization will receive $16,000 and a customized technology package valued up to $1,000 to help advance its charitable mission. FairPoint Communications will announce the winners in early July and visit each organization to present the awards throughout the summer months.

“We are excited to introduce the FairPoint Connected Communities program to recognize and support Maine organizations that provide people in Maine’s 16 counties with much-needed services and resources,” said Mike Reed, Maine state president for FairPoint . “ FairPoint is dedicated to connecting Maine’s communities, and we are honored to offer this token of support to organizations that do the important work of helping Mainers.”

FairPoint Connected Communities is introduced as the company announces its most recent round of broadband expansion and upgrades throughout the state.

Since 2008, FairPoint has invested more than $50 million to extend broadband service in Maine which is now available in more than 88% of its service territory in the state. In 2016, FairPoint ’s network investments impacted more than 60,000 locations in Maine, many of which are in rural areas, with new or upgraded service, and the Company’s 2017 projects are expected to impact an additional 30,000 locations in the state.

Through the Company’s own investments as well as with support from Phase II of the Federal Connect America Fund, FairPoint is reaching more unserved and underserved rural residents and businesses in Maine. FairPoint ’s next phase of upgrades, which bring local access to broadband technology for the first time or a significant upgrade over previously available speeds, includes projects in more than 100 towns.

“For most of us, internet access is not a luxury, it’s a necessity – for schoolwork, business transactions, or simply staying connected with family and friends,” said Reed. “We’re proud to be able to bring high-speed access to these businesses and individuals to allow them to more fully benefit from today’s information age.”

FairPoint ’s network – with approximately 18,000 miles of fiber in northern New England – is the largest in the region.

FairPoint Connected Communities recognition program and information on FairPoint ’s Maine broadband buildout project, visit For information regarding theConnected Communities recognition program and information on’s Maine broadband buildout project, visit www. fairpoint .com/connectedcom munities.

FairPoint ’s voice and internet services in Maine, residential consumers may call For more information about’s voice and internet services in Maine, residential consumers may call 1-866-984-2001 and businesses may call 1-866-984-3001 or visit www. FairPoint .com.

