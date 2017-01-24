FACULTY CONCERT SERIES: Portland Brass Quintet

Friday, Feb. 3, 2017 8 p.m. to 10 p.m.

Location: Corthell Concert Hall, USM Gorham Campus, 37 College Avenue, Gorham, ME

For more information: 207-780-5555; usm.maine.edu/music/faculty-concert-series-portland-brass-quintet

Something Old, Something New, Something Borrowed, Something Blue is a typical program for the Portland Brass Quintet including quintet staples by JS Bach, Victor Ewald and Morley Calvert, recent compositions by Kevin McKee and John Stevens, and familiar jazz standards.

The Portland Brass Quintet is regularly heard throughout southern and central Maine. You’ve heard this quintet at public or private gatherings, at graduations at Colby, Bates, USM, the North Yarmouth Academy and the University of New England, in annual concerts with the Choral Art Society, Christmas with Cornils and every July 4th at the Bethel Historical Society. The quintet members are active brass teachers throughout New England.

The quintet’s members are Betty Rines and Dana Russian, trumpets; John Boden, horn; Mark Manduca, trombone; and Jobey Wilson, tuba.

The concert will be held on Friday, February 3, 2017 at 8 p.m. at Corthell Concert Hall on the USM Gorham campus..Tickets are $15 for adults, $10 for seniors and USM alumni, and $5 for students. Purchase tickets online at www.usm.maine.edu/music/boxoffice, or by calling 207-780-5555.

Those needing special accommodations to participate fully in this program, contact Lori Arsenault, (207) 780-5142, loria@maine.edu. Hearing impaired: call USM’s telex / TDD number (207) 780-5646.

