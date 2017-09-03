Community

FACULTY CONCERT SERIES: Laura Kargul in Recital – A Night at the Opera

By Lori Arsenault
Posted Sept. 03, 2017, at 10:52 p.m.

Friday, Oct. 13, 2017 8 p.m. to 10 p.m.

Location: Corthell Concert Hall, USM Gorham Campus, 13 University Way , Gorham, Maine

For more information: 2077805555; usm.maine.edu/music/faculty-concert-series-laura-kargul-recital-night-opera

FACULTY CONCERT SERIES:

Laura Kargul in Recital: A Night at the Opera

Opera has long inspired great composers who write for piano. Piano and opera fans alike will be captivated as Laura Kargul brings the drama and lyricism of opera to her performances of Mozart’s Sonata in C Minor K. 457 and Chopin’s beloved “arias for piano,” the Nocturnes. She will conclude with two of Liszt’s most stunning bravura opera transcriptions, Wagner’s “Liebestod” and the Reminiscences de Norma (Bellini).

$15 adults, $10 seniors, USM employees and alumni, $5 students

Those needing special accommodations to participate fully in this program, contact Lori Arsenault, (207) 780-5142, loria@maine.edu. Hearing impaired: call USM’s telex / TDD number (207) 780-5646.

