FACULTY CONCERT SERIES: Cookin’ in the Kitchen: The Jazz Tradition of Our Forefathers Blended with Popular Music of Our Day

Friday, April 28, 2017 8:30 p.m. to 9:30 p.m.

Location: Corthell Concert Hall, 37 College Avenue, Gorham, Maine For more information: (207) 780-5555; usm.maine.edu/music/boxoffice

Featuring Chris Klaxton, trumpet and piano

with the USM Faculty Jazz Ensemble

Taylor O’Donnell, vocals

Barry Saunders, saxophones

Chris Oberholtzer, trombone

Gary Wittner, guitar

Bronek Suchanek, bass

Les Harris Jr., drums

The “Jazz Tradition” means many things to many people, but for some it can be reduced to several hierarching principles: improvisation and swing feel. Within the world of jazz there is also a rich tradition of investigation, of adapting, of using available elements to achieve a desired result; what pianist Bill Evans has referred to as “the Jazz Process”.

Organizer of the event, music faculty member Chris Klaxton explains, “We aim to illustrate traditional elements of improvisation and swing (groove) throughout the performance, particularly as we delve into our favorite pop / radio hits and original compositions. Working with new music does not mean one must forsake the Jazz Tradition.”

The program will include several compositions from the jazz canon: Clark Terry, Thelonious Monk, Ellington, etc., several arrangements of popular music: David Bowie, The Police, Beach Boys, Beatles, and several of Klaxton’s original compositions which lean heavily on elements of rock n’ roll/ hip hop, performed within a jazz ensemble and allowing various forms of improvisation.

Tickets are $15 for adults, $10 for seniors and USM alumni, and $5 for students. Purchase tickets online at www.usm.maine.edu/music/boxoffice, or by calling 207-780-5555.

Those needing special accommodations to participate fully in this program, contact Lori Arsenault, (207) 780-5142, loria@maine.edu. Hearing impaired: call USM’s telex / TDD number (207) 780-5646.

This post was contributed by a community member. Submit your news →