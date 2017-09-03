Community

FACULTY CONCERT SERIES: Barry Saunders “Classically Sax”

By Lori Arsenault
Posted Sept. 03, 2017, at 11:11 p.m.

Friday, Nov. 3, 2017 8 p.m. to 10 p.m.

Location: Corthell Concert Hall, USM Gorham Campus, 13 University Way , Gorham, Maine

For more information: 2077805555; usm.maine.edu/music/faculty-concert-series-barry-saunders-classically-sax

Barry Saunders has assembled fellow musicians to highlight the saxophone, include several major works for saxophone with piano accompaniment, and several pieces for saxophone in a chamber music setting. Joining Barry for this installment of the USM Faculty Concert Series will be Dean Stein, violin; Patrick Owen, cello; and Chiharu Naruse, piano.

Tickets are $15 for adults, $10 for seniors and USM alumni, and $5 for students. Purchase tickets online at www.usm.maine.edu/music/boxoffice, or by calling 207-780-5555.

Members of the press and those needing special accommodations to participate fully in this program, contact Lori Arsenault, (207) 780-5142, loria@maine.edu. Hearing impaired: call USM’s telex / TDD number (207) 780-5646.

This post was contributed by a community member. Submit your news →

  1. Hurricane Irma could strike East Coast by next weekend, or curve out to seaHurricane Irma could strike East Coast by next weekend, or curve out to sea
  2. Bangor couple charged with trafficking drugs out of Ohio Street apartmentBangor couple charged with trafficking drugs out of Ohio Street apartment
  3. Maine motel guest helps extinguish electrical fire with coffee cupMaine motel guest helps extinguish electrical fire with coffee cup
  4. Woolwich paramedic returns home from Hurricane Harvey relief just in time for IrmaWoolwich paramedic returns home from Hurricane Harvey relief just in time for Irma
  5. Turner man dies after his motorcycle collides with truck