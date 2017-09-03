Friday, Nov. 3, 2017 8 p.m. to 10 p.m.
Location: Corthell Concert Hall, USM Gorham Campus, 13 University Way , Gorham, Maine
For more information: 2077805555; usm.maine.edu/music/faculty-concert-series-barry-saunders-classically-sax
Barry Saunders has assembled fellow musicians to highlight the saxophone, include several major works for saxophone with piano accompaniment, and several pieces for saxophone in a chamber music setting. Joining Barry for this installment of the USM Faculty Concert Series will be Dean Stein, violin; Patrick Owen, cello; and Chiharu Naruse, piano.
Tickets are $15 for adults, $10 for seniors and USM alumni, and $5 for students. Purchase tickets online at www.usm.maine.edu/music/boxoffice, or by calling 207-780-5555.
Members of the press and those needing special accommodations to participate fully in this program, contact Lori Arsenault, (207) 780-5142, loria@maine.edu. Hearing impaired: call USM’s telex / TDD number (207) 780-5646.
