F. A. Peabody Company Acquires Andy Daigle Agency Business

Madawaska, Maine – The F. A. Peabody Company (FAPCO) announces the acquisition of the Andy Daigle Agency’s independent insurance business and office location in Madawaska, Maine. FAPCO will continue to operate the business from its current Main Street location in the heart of the downtown. The agency business currently has one employee, Nicholas Thibodeau, a multi-line agent with over ten years of experience selling and servicing personal, business and farm insurance. Plans are underway to hire additional support personnel to grow the agency immediately.

Andy Daigle and his wife, Diane, started in the insurance business in 1989 by owning and operating a captive agricultural agency. In 2005, the need to diversify their offerings led them to form an independent agency giving their loyal existing and new customers a variety of additional products to serve their needs. In 1993 Andy Daigle became a Life Underwriters Training Council Fellow (LUTCF) from the National Association of Life Underwriters and earned his Certified Insurance Counselor designation in 1997. In 2008, Andy Daigle obtained the Farm Family Senior Agent award. Over multiple years the Andy Daigle Agency earned Farm Family’s ‘Commitment to Profitable Growth’ award and a place in Farm Family’s All-American Agency category. ‘Serving the insurance needs of the Saint John Valley and making sure our valued clients receive the coverage they need was our most important job’ exclaims Andy Daigle. ‘Our success was in direct relationship to the customers we served and we’re excited to pass the business on to a top agency like F. A. Peabody’.

The F. A. Peabody Company hopes to carry the success of the Andy Daigle Agency. FAPCO has insured folks in the Saint John Valley for many years from its other County offices or indirectly through a special agency arrangement with NorState FCU’s credit union service organization called Equinox Insurance of Aroostook. This new Madawaska office will become FAPCO’s 9th retail location in the state of Maine and will bring our service standards closer to the communities of the SJV. ‘We are honored to make an investment in the Saint John Valley and become a partner in the community’s future development’ exclaims Christopher Anderson, President. He states further, ‘Our strategy is simple; provide quality insurance advice, products and service with honesty and integrity at a fair price’.

The F. A. Peabody Company was founded by Frank Allen Peabody in Houlton, Maine in 1927 selling all lines of insurance to Aroostook County residents and businesses. Today, FAPCO employs over ninety people and writes insurance statewide using its twenty domestic and foreign insurers. The F. A. Peabody Company also owns and operates FAPCO Administrative Services, a third party administration company servicing mortuary trust and municipal capital accounts, and delivers high-speed internet services to rural Maine with its wholly-owned subsidiary, Pioneer Broadband.

