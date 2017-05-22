Wednesday, July 12, 2017 6 p.m. to 9 p.m.
Location: Artascope at bec, 48 Railroad Square, Yarmouth, ME
For more information: 207-847-4060; eventbrite.com/e/expressions-in-painting-6-week-artist-series-tickets-34754347188
Starts July 12th in Yarmouth (Wednesdays, from 6:00 p.m. to 9:00 p.m. for 6 weeks)
Do you have a desire to explore yourself through painting? Do you want to learn playful and visually appealing techniques that will help you communicate your artistic vision? This class will instruct you in the basics of expressionist painting techniques such as glazing, washes, scumbling, and adding texture. You will learn about the great expressionist painters such as Van Gogh and Paul Klee. And, you will discover a wealth of new tools to improve your paintings through use of of value, color, and composition. Great for beginners who wish to learn the essentials of painting or for intermediate painters looking to break out of realism.
Non-members: $195 for 6 weeks, or $40 per class. Members: $156. Call (207) 847-4060 for drop-in availability. Fee does not include materials.
