Expressions in Painting 6-week Artist Series

Wednesday, Jan. 18, 2017 6 p.m. to 9 p.m.

Location: Artascope at bec, 48 Railroad Square, Yarmouth, ME For more information: 207-847-4060; bec.artascope.com/event/artist-series-expressions-in-painting-6-week-series-012017/

Starts January 18th in Yarmouth (Wednesdays, from 6:00 p.m. to 9:00 p.m. for 6 weeks)

Story continues below advertisement.

Do you have a desire to explore yourself through painting? Do you want to learn playful and visually appealing techniques that will help you communicate your artistic vision? This class will instruct you in the basics of expressionist painting techniques such as glazing, washes, scumbling, and adding texture. You will learn about the great expressionist painters such as Van Gogh and Paul Klee. And, you will discover a wealth of new tools to improve your paintings through use of of value, color, and composition. Great for beginners who wish to learn the essentials of painting or for intermediate painters looking to break out of realism.

Fee: $195 for 6 weeks, or $40 per class. Call (207) 847-4060 for drop-in availability. Workshop fee does not include materials. Supply kit available at Artascope.

This post was contributed by a community member. Submit your news →