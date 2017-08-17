EXPO EXPO READ ALL ABOUT IT!

MADAWASKA- The Town of Madawaska Public Safety Departments will be celebrating their 2nd annual career path in conjunction with the Aroostook County Fire Muster on August 19th and August 20th. Both events being held at the Madawaska Multi-purpose Center.

The Fireman’s Muster will begin at 8:30 am -10 pm with many events planned throughout the day, starting with a parade, a mini muster opener (kids aged muster games) and the Muster events beginning at 1:00 pm -5 pm. Food vendors and entertainment by Boomerang from 6-10 pm. For more information regarding the muster contact Chief James Soucy at 728-7716 or email jsoucy@townofmadawaska.net.

The Northeast Public Expo is a two-day event beginning at 10 am both days. The primary focus will be on health and wellness of our First Responders.

Key note speakers Daryl Boucher and Dr. John Joseph will be at the event. Madawaska Fire Jaws of Life Demo and an interactive session of Shoot or Don’t Shoot on Sunday plus many more events. For more information regarding the Northeast, Public Expo log on to Facebook at www.facebook.com/NorthEastExpo.

This post was contributed by a community member. Submit your news →