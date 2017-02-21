Exploring the Meanings of Human Evolution: A Community Conversation

Wednesday, April 5, 2017 6 p.m. to 7:30 p.m.

Location: Bangor Public Library, 145 Harlow St, Bangor, ME 04401, Bangor, Maine For more information: 947-8336 ext. 130 ; bangorpubliclibrary.org

How do scientific discoveries about human origins relate to people’s personal understanding of the world and their place in it? Join Drs. Connie Bertka and Jim Miller, co-chairs of the Smithsonian Institution’s Broader Social Impacts Committee, as they encourage a community conversation about human evolution that helps us to understand each other’s perspectives, to identify areas of common interest or concern, and to explore the variety of ways human evolution connects to personal meaning. They will be joined by Drs. Rick Potts and Briana Pobiner from the

Smithsonian’s Human Origins.

