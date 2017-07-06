Exploring Sound through the Seven Chakras

Tuesday, July 18, 2017 7 p.m. to 8:30 p.m.
Tuesday, July 25, 2017 7 p.m. to 8:30 p.m.
Tuesday, Aug. 1, 2017 7 p.m. to 8:30 p.m.
Tuesday, Aug. 8, 2017 7 p.m. to 8:30 p.m.
Tuesday, Aug. 15, 2017 7 p.m. to 8:30 p.m.
Tuesday, Aug. 22, 2017 7 p.m. to 8:30 p.m.
Tuesday, Aug. 29, 2017 7 p.m. to 8:30 p.m.
Location: Idylwild Yoga and Healing Arts Studio, 406 State St., Suite 2, Ellsworth, ME
For more information: 2074412785; beaminglightcoaching.com
a Seven-Week Series with Eileen Mielenhausen
We’ll weave together the energies of the seven main chakras—the colors, crystals, scents and sounds—for healing our mind, body, and spirit. In this experiential program, you will have the opportunity to relax, rejuvenate, play, create, tune in and move your body, and honor deeper connections with your authentic self and community. No experience necessary!
Session 1, Root Chakra—“Connecting to Your Root, Your Tribe through the Power of the Drum”
Session 2, Sacral Chakra—“Rebirthing Your Creative Spirit with Sound and Art”
Session 3, Navel Chakra (Solar Plexus)—“Incorporating Affirmations and Freewriting with Sound to Move Forward”
Session 4, Heart Chakra—“Opening Your Heart Wide with a Sound Bath Meditation”
Session 5, Throat Chakra—“Finding Your Authentic Voice through Vocal Improv”
Session 6, Brow Chakra (Third Eye)—“Dancing Your Light with Sound”
Session 7, Crown Chakra—“Chanting the Names of the Divine”
Cost of the whole seven-part series is $105. Drop-in fee is $20 per session.
Sign up for all 7 classes and save!
To register for this workshop series or to learn more about this and other programs, contact Eileen Mielenhausen at (207) 441-2785 or eileen.mielenhausen@gmail.com. More information is also available on Facebook and on her website: beaminglightcoaching.com.
