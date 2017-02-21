Community

Exploring Human Origins: What Does It Mean To Be Human?

By Bangor Public Library
Posted Feb. 21, 2017, at 2:36 p.m.

Tuesday, April 4, 2017 6:30 p.m. to 8 p.m.

Location: Bangor Public Library, 145 Harlow St, Bangor, ME 04401, Bangor, Maine

For more information: 947-8336 ext. 130 ; bangorpubliclibrary.org

How can scientific discoveries on human evolution connect with larger understandings of what it means to be human? Join Dr. Rick Potts, Smithsonian paleoanthropologist and curator of the traveling exhibit, as he explores the main themes and messages of the exhibit in a program for the general public. The talk and following conversation will explore how fossils, archeological remains and genetic studies shed light on our connection with the natural world and the origins of sharing, caring and innovation.

