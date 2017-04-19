Explore Acadia through MDI Hospital’s Walks in the Park Series

Mount Desert Island Hospital’s Spring Walks in the Park Series will begin on May 8. The group, which is sponsored by MDI Hospital Wellness Programs, meets every Monday and Wednesday morning at 8:30 a.m. in various locations throughout Acadia National Park.

All walkers who are not currently exercising should consult with their health care provider before starting any exercise program. The walking program is designed for pleasure or fitness and participants are encouraged to pace themselves.

For more information about this or other MDI Hospital Wellness programs, contact Kathleen Mulligan at 207.801.5034 or Kathy.Muligan@mdihospital.org; or Ben Billings at 207.460.2049 or ben.billings@mdihospital.org. Please wear appropriate footwear and dress in layers. You may also want to bring water, snacks, insect repellent, and camera.

Walks in the Park Spring 2017 Schedule:

Monday, May 8, 2017:

Redfield Hill-Meet in the upper, overflow parking area for the Jordan Pond House. 2.3 Miles

Wednesday, May 10, 2017:

Meet at Wildwood Stables parking area. We will walk the first loop around. 3.2 Miles

Monday, May 15, 2017:

MDI Hospital to Bar Island. Meet in the parking lot at MDI Hospital. 3.0 miles

Wednesday, May 17, 2017:

Witch Hole Pond. Meet at the Duck Brook Bridge via the Duck Brook Road . 3.4 Miles

Monday, May 22, 2017:

Schooner head Overlook to Thunder Hole. Meet in the Overlook parking lot at the end of Schooner Head Road. 3.2 Miles

Wednesday, May 24, 2017

The Wooded Loop. Meet in the upper, overflow parking area for the Jordan Pond House. 3.5 Miles

Monday, May 29, 2017:

No Walk – Memorial Day

Wednesday, May 31, 2017:

Deer Brook Trail. Meet in the Lower, Overflow parking area for the Jordan Pond House. 3.0 Miles

Monday, June 5, 2017:

Otter Point. Meet at the Fabri parking area at the end of Otter Cliffs Road, Otter Creek. 3.0 Miles

Wednesday, June 7, 2017:

Hadlock Brook Loop. Meet at the Brown Mountain Gate House, just before Northeast Harbor. 3.9 Miles

Monday, June 12, 2017:

Little Long Pond. Meet at the Gate in Seal Harbor, Carpool if you can, parking is limited. 4.0 Miles

Wednesday, June 14, 2017:

Jordan Stream. Meet in the upper, overflow parking area for the Jordan Pond house. 4.0 Miles

Monday, June 19, 2017:

Witch hole with Paradise Hill. Meet at the Duck Brook Bridge via the Duck Brook Road entrance. 4.6 miles

Wednesday, June 21, 2017:

Eagle Lake to Bubble Pond. Meet at the Eagle Lake road parking area on route 233. 4.2 miles

Monday, June 26, 2017:

Somes Sound Overlook. Meet in the Parkman Mountain parking area on Route 198. 3.2 Miles

Wednesday, June 28, 2017:

Little Long Pond. “The longer version”. Meet in the Greenrock parking lot beyond the gate (coming from the town of Seal Harbor). 5.0 Miles

