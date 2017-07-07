Homestead

Experience the Vietnam Graffiti Project

By Broadreach Public Relations
Posted July 07, 2017, at 1:59 p.m.

Saturday, July 8, 2017 10 a.m. to 2 p.m.

Location: Danforth Gallery at Jewett Hall - University of Maine at Augusta, 42 Jewett Drive, Augusta, Maine

For more information: 207-430-5816; vietnamgraffiti.com/

The Vietnam Graffiti Project exhibit will open July 8, 2017,

from 10:00 a.m.-2:00 p.m, with welcome and remarks at

10:15 a.m., at the University of Maine at Augusta Campus in

the Danforth Gallery at Jewett Hall, located at 42 Jewett Drive.

Regular hours for the exhibit will be

Monday through Friday – 9:00 a.m.-5:00 p.m.

and Saturdays from 10:00 a.m.-2:00 p.m. through August.

The Maine Bureau of Veterans’ Services, in conjunction with the

University of Maine at Augusta will host a three-month exhibition

of the “Vietnam Graffiti Project: Messages from a Forgotten Troopship.”

The exhibit features an actual berthing unit and 12 canvases from the

U.S.N.S. General Nelson M. Walker (T-AP-125) that carried soldiers and

Marines (several from Maine) to Vietnam. The canvases feature hilarious,

heartbreaking and thought-provoking essays, love notes, and images drawn

by the men transported on the ship as they left home and headed into battle.

