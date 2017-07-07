Experience the Vietnam Graffiti Project

Saturday, July 8, 2017 10 a.m. to 2 p.m.
Location: Danforth Gallery at Jewett Hall - University of Maine at Augusta, 42 Jewett Drive, Augusta, Maine
For more information: 207-430-5816; vietnamgraffiti.com/
The Vietnam Graffiti Project exhibit will open July 8, 2017,
from 10:00 a.m.-2:00 p.m, with welcome and remarks at
10:15 a.m., at the University of Maine at Augusta Campus in
the Danforth Gallery at Jewett Hall, located at 42 Jewett Drive.
Regular hours for the exhibit will be
Monday through Friday – 9:00 a.m.-5:00 p.m.
and Saturdays from 10:00 a.m.-2:00 p.m. through August.
The Maine Bureau of Veterans’ Services, in conjunction with the
University of Maine at Augusta will host a three-month exhibition
of the “Vietnam Graffiti Project: Messages from a Forgotten Troopship.”
The exhibit features an actual berthing unit and 12 canvases from the
U.S.N.S. General Nelson M. Walker (T-AP-125) that carried soldiers and
Marines (several from Maine) to Vietnam. The canvases feature hilarious,
heartbreaking and thought-provoking essays, love notes, and images drawn
by the men transported on the ship as they left home and headed into battle.
