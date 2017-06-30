Exhibit: Pam Johnson’s Dolls

The Blue Hill Public Library will have a new exhibit in the children’s Larchwood case in July and August: Pam Johnson’s Dolls. The dolls in this exhibit are just a few of the handmade dolls created by Pam Johnson, a long-time resident of Sedgwick who passed away in late 2016.

Pam was an artist, writer, children’s book illustrator and author, horticulturist, sheep farmer, garden designer, lover of animals and the natural world and an ardent conservationist. She served as a member of the Board of Directors of the Blue Hill Heritage Trust for more than two decades. Although Pam sold many of the dolls that she created, these are the dolls that she kept and in many ways were part of her family. A book by Pam, Florilegium, was posthumously published by Blue Hill Press & Design this year and is available at Blue Hill Books and the library.

Pam once wrote about her dolls,” There is great satisfaction in reincarnating these old odds and ends and finding ways to reuse them. Perhaps it is New England thrift that resists declaring something finally expendable; I know that is part of the pleasure of creating these dolls.”

The exhibit has been arranged by Pam’s long-time friend Jim Dow. It will be available for viewing during regular library hours through the end of August. For more information call Libby at 374-5515.

