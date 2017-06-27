Exhibit Opening: Susan Parrish Carter

Thursday, July 13, 2017 5:30 p.m. to 7 p.m.
Location: Stonewall Gallery at Yarmouth History Center, 118 East Elm Street, Yarmouth, Maine
For more information: 207-846-6259; yarmouthmehistory.org
Join us on Thursday, July 13 from 5:30-7:00 pm as we celebrate the opening of the Stonewall Gallery’s summer show featuring recent work by Yarmouth artist Susan Parrish Carter. Wine, cheese, and light refreshments will be served at this free opening reception. The show includes many of Carter’s richly detailed scenes of Yarmouth’s buildings, businesses, and streets. Carter manages to create a sense of both timelessness and change within these paintings of familiar local scenes and places.
“Scenes of Yarmouth” by Susan Parrish Carter will be on view at the Stonewall Gallery through September 2. The Gallery is located inside the Yarmouth History Center at 118 East Elm Street and is open Tuesday through Saturday from 10-5.
