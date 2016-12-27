Exhibit Opening: Robin McCarthy

Thursday, Jan. 12, 2017 5:30 p.m. to 7 p.m.

Location: The Stonewall Gallery at Yarmouth History Center, 118 East Elm Street, Yarmouth, Maine For more information: 207-846-6259; yarmouthmehistory.org

Join us on Thursday, January 12 from 5:30-7:00 pm as we celebrate the opening of the Stonewall Gallery’s winter show featuring recent work by Portland artist Robin McCarthy. Wine, cheese, and light refreshments will be served at this free opening reception.

Story continues below advertisement.

In her work, McCarthy employs an antique letterpress and beautiful old wood type as well as collage elements from old books and found objects. McCarthy states: “My purpose in painting, printmaking or collage is to make order out of chaos. I want to simplify an image as clearly and directly as I can, getting at the essence of that image by using color and shape.”

McCarthy graduated from the Maine College of Art in 1987 with a degree in painting. Since then, she has made collage her central interest. She is also a social worker, devoted to children and their families, a wife and mother, and a grandmother.

The show will be on view at the Stonewall Gallery through February 25. The Gallery is located within the Yarmouth History Center at 118 East Elm Street and is open Tuesday through Saturday from 10-5.

This post was contributed by a community member. Submit your news →