Exhibit: Nature-Inspired Photography

Wednesday, March 1, 2017 9 a.m. to 6 p.m.

Location: Blue Hill Public Library, 5 Parker Point Rd, Blue Hill, Maine For more information: 207-374-5515; bhpl.net

The Blue Hill Public Library will have a new exhibit in the children’s Larchwood case in March and April: Nature-Inspired Photography by six-year-old Mount Desert Island resident Nayeli Monahan.

Nayeli, a six-year- old student at the Community School of Mount Desert Island, has been taking photographs since she was two years old. According to her mom, Courtney Shusheim, “She loves working on art projects and frequently experiments using different items found in nature to create her works. She also enjoys singing, acting, and volunteering at the SPCA of Hancock County. After school, you might find Nayeli reading to Will at Reader Dog or looking for gnomes and fairies in the woods.”

The exhibit will be available for viewing during regular library hours through the end of April. For more information call Libby at 374-5515.

