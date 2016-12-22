Exhibit: Mark and Martha Bell Pottery Collection

Tuesday, Jan. 3, 2017 9 a.m. to 6 p.m.

Location: Blue Hill Public Library, 5 Parker Point Rd, Blue Hill, Maine For more information: 207-374-5515; bhpl.net

Blue Hill potter Mark Bell will exhibit a portion of his collection of pottery in the Blue Hill Public Library’s Howard Room Glass cases for January, February and March, starting on January 4th. The Mark and Martha Bell Pottery Collection exhibit contains their collection of American ceramics made over the last 30 years, including some Bell’s own best work that was willed back to him when a collector passed away.

Mark Bell and his wife Martha have a collection of 500 pots, many of which are displayed around their house. His very favorite pieces are by his mentor, artist Brother Thomas Bezanson of Erie PA. Bell says, “His porcelain pots have a beautiful spiritual quality that goes beyond everyday pottery, and are truly works of art.”

Although there are a number of types of pottery in their collection, for his own work Mark Bell chooses to work in fine porcelain—clay that is half white china clay, half glass. He says that he loves color, and porcelain is where it really shows up. He believes that the “quality you can get with the color is what makes my work unique.”

Mark Bell has a Master of Fine Arts from Arizona State University and participates in shows all over the country. He has taught workshops for Haystack Mountain School of Craft and the University of Maine among other venues.

The exhibit will be available for viewing during library hours starting January 4th. Mark will give a talk in February about the collection, date to be announced. For more information, call the library at 374-5515.

