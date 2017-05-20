Exhibit: Marbled Landscapes

During the month of June, Maine artist Jonathan Byrer will exhibit enamel paintings at the Blue Hill Public Library in a show titled Marbled Landscapes. He uses a technique of pouring layers of enamel paints onto the canvas, mixing colors that are set in place when dry but that still seem liquid. The dry paint leaves permanent eddies, whirls, and swirling images on the canvas. Jon calls it “painting beyond brushes.”

Jon Byrer graduated from the Maine College of Art in Portland, where he received a degree in photography and studied the fine arts. Jon also creates experimental photography and watercolor illustrations for a children’s book series. He has been living and working in the mid-coast area for the past 15 years.

About his show Jon offers, “My work is my view of the complex beauty in the Maine landscape. From bodies of water to country roads, I strive to capture the movement in each scene. This landscape is constantly changing; intermingling light, color, and shadow in an evolution through time. My objective is to convey this sense to my viewer through my painting style and technique.”

The show will be in the library's Britton Gallery and Roland Howard Room, available for viewing during library hours subject to the Howard Room schedule. For more information contact the library at 374-5515.

