Exhibit by artist Hannah Kreitzer March 4 at COESPACE

Posted March 02, 2017, at 9:18 a.m.

Saturday, March 4, 2017 12 p.m. to 3 p.m.

Location: COESPACE, 48 Columbia St., Bangor, Maine`

BANGOR — An exhibit by artist Hannah Kreitzer will be open for viewing noon-3 p.m. Saturday, March 4, at COESPACE, 48 Columbia St. A Maine native, Hannah Kreitzer’s art drifts between veneration and revelry, reflecting her deep gratitude for the world we live in and the stories we tell to make sense of it. Saturday’s open gallery will feature her work. Her primary mediums are embroidery, wood burning pen, and pen and ink.

