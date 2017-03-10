Executive Leadership Forum: Talking about Social Change

Thursday, April 27, 2017 7:30 a.m. to 10 a.m.
Location: Double Tree by Hilton, 363 Maine Mall Rd, Portland, Maine
For more information: 207-871-1885; nonprofitmaine.org/learn/learning-intensives/leadership-conferences-forums/spring-2017-executive-leadership-forum/
In these fast-paced, uncertain times, it’s more important than ever to send clear messages about the work of Maine’s nonprofits. Maine Association of Nonprofit’s Spring 2017 Executive Leadership Forum will feature Dr. Lynn Davey, an expert in the art and science of framing public discourse on complex social problems. Dr. Davey will explain how non-experts think about the causes of, and solutions to, social issues, and how that information can radically shift how we talk about our work and elevate the discussion about our issues. Dr. Davey will share recommended strategies for social change initiatives based on current research in the fields of communications and the cognitive and social sciences.
This Forum will include a discussion of how Maine’s nonprofits can work together to broadcast shared messages about the sector’s impact.
This post was contributed by a community member. Submit your news →