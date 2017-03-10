Executive Leadership Forum: Talking about Social Change

By Brooke Welty
Posted March 10, 2017, at 3:32 p.m.

Thursday, April 27, 2017 7:30 a.m. to 10 a.m.

Location: Double Tree by Hilton, 363 Maine Mall Rd, Portland, Maine

For more information: 207-871-1885; nonprofitmaine.org/learn/learning-intensives/leadership-conferences-forums/spring-2017-executive-leadership-forum/

In these fast-paced, uncertain times, it’s more important than ever to send clear messages about the work of Maine’s nonprofits. Maine Association of Nonprofit’s Spring 2017 Executive Leadership Forum will feature Dr. Lynn Davey, an expert in the art and science of framing public discourse on complex social problems. Dr. Davey will explain how non-experts think about the causes of, and solutions to, social issues, and how that information can radically shift how we talk about our work and elevate the discussion about our issues. Dr. Davey will share recommended strategies for social change initiatives based on current research in the fields of communications and the cognitive and social sciences.

This Forum will include a discussion of how Maine’s nonprofits can work together to broadcast shared messages about the sector’s impact.

This post was contributed by a community member. Submit your news →

  1. Maine mogul buys, plans to reopen iconic midcoast lobster poundMaine mogul buys, plans to reopen iconic midcoast lobster pound
  2. ‘Gross negligence’: Patagonia founder, Maine native calls out LePage for anti-monument stance‘Gross negligence’: Patagonia founder, Maine native calls out LePage for anti-monument stance
  3. Maine man who stole $1.15 million dies days before sentencing
  4. Elderly Mainers are having unprotected sex, and that’s a problemElderly Mainers are having unprotected sex, and that’s a problem
  5. LePage’s potato remarks puzzle industry expertsLePage’s potato remarks puzzle industry experts

Blogs

Be a BDN blogger | Browse BDN blogs