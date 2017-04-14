exclusiveOR presents The Passion of Joan of Arc

Thursday, Aug. 3, 2017 7 p.m. to 9 p.m.
Location: Stonington Opera House, 1 Opera House Lane, Stonington, Maine
For more information: 207-367-2788; operahousearts.org
Is it a silent movie or a live concert? Why not both?
Join us at the Opera House to experience exclusiveOr’s live electronic score for Carl Theodor Dreyer’s 1928 silent film masterpiece. A combination of movie and concert, this evening will simultaneously transport you back in time while exploring cutting edge modern music.
