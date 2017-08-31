Exciting Community Activities in Pittsfield on Sunday afternoon, Sept. 10 as we welcome BikeMaine to Town – all welcome!

BikeMaine Comes to Pittsfield Sunday afternoon, September 10, 2017

Come celebrate with us and welcome our guests to Town!

Community Activities for the family

• Farmers /Artisans / Crafters Market 2 – 6 pm

• Food & Drinks for purchase (while supplies last)

• Historic Pittsfield Public Library Open 2 – 5 pm (Free Wi-Fi)

• Pittsfield Community Theatre FREE Movie “American Flyers”

rated PG-13; 113 min; doors open 1:30 pm, movie starts 2:00 pm;

theatre concessions for sale

• Historic Pittsfield Railroad Station Open 2 – 5 pm

• Drooling Goat BBQ Lunch Wagon (Stony Knolls Farm) 3 pm on

• Con Brio Brass Band playing 3 – 5 pm

• Reny’s – A Maine Adventure staying open until 5:30 pm

• Big Bill’s proudly serving Gifford’s Ice Cream, Lobster Rolls and

Certified Angus Burgers 11 am – 9 pm

• Vittles Restaurant 7:30am – 2ish pm

• 150 Year Anniversary – historic First Universalist Church – Hors

d’oeuvres & desserts, doors open at 6 pm, D.C. Singer-Songwriter

Crys Matthews at 7 pm

• Pond Fire on Mill Pond at dusk – beautiful reflections on the Pond

• Plus more!

Locations:

• Downtown Pittsfield

• Friend Property corner of Crosby & Main across from the Library

• Manson Park (front area only for the Market and Non-profits)

Also: Very Important – On Monday morning, September 11, 2017 from 5:30 – 8:30 am, please participate in the Multi-faith Vigil in the Park.

The Public and BikeMaine are welcome to honor the lives of those who died as a result of the Sept. 11, 2001 terrorist attack. Please drop by or spend as much time as you can honoring these lives.

Please note: To accommodate our BikeMaine Friends, Manson Park will be closed to regular park activities, Monday, Sept. 10-11 until the Tent Village

is packed up. Manson Park is off Crosby Street in Pittsfield.

Thank you for your understanding.

Questions or for more information, please contact the Pittsfield Town Office at 487-3136 or www.pittsfield.org

This post was contributed by a community member. Submit your news →