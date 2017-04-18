Examining Fake News with David Brancaccio, host of Marketplace Morning Report

Friday, May 12, 2017 7 a.m. to 9 a.m.
Location: Hannaford Hall, 88 Bedford Street, Portland, Maine
For more information: 207-780-4659; usm.maine.edu/corporatepartners
USM Corporate Partners is thrilled to welcome award-winning journalist and national public radio host, David Brancaccio, for our final event of the season.
Skip the radio on your morning commute and join us for a breakfast discussion about the new era of “fake news” and what that means for reporting and consuming the news. David is the host of American Public Media’s Marketplace Morning Report on public radio, which has the largest audience of any business program in America. Lisa DeSisto, CEO of Maine Today Media, will facilitate the conversation and Q & A with David about what reporting the news means in this remarkable time.
David Brancaccio’s reporting focuses on the future of the economy, financial and labor markets, technology, the environment and social enterprises. David grew up in central Maine and has a bachelor’s degree from Wesleyan University and a master’s degree in journalism from Stanford University. He attended schools in Italy, Madagascar, and Ghana. USM is proud to announce that Mr. Brancaccio will be receiving an honorary Doctorate Degree the following day at USM’s 2017 Commencement Ceremony.
Lisa DeSisto is the Chief Executive Officer of MaineToday Media, Maine’s largest media company, which publishes the Portland Press Herald/Maine Sunday Telegram, Kennebec Journal, Morning Sentinel and The Coastal Journal. MaineToday Media also operates a distribution and printing facility in South Portland. Since joining MaineToday Media in 2012, Ms. DeSisto has led a turnaround strategy for a company that was on the brink of bankruptcy. Before joining MTM, Ms. DeSisto worked in a variety of leadership positions at The Boston Globe including serving as Cheif Advertising Officer for The Boston Globe and General Manager for Boston.com.
