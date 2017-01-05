Everything Your Kid Does Makes Perfect Sense

Friday, April 28, 2017 9 a.m. to 12:30 p.m.

Friday, May 12, 2017 9 a.m. to 12:30 p.m.

Location: TBD, TBD, Augusta, Maine For more information: 207-294-4414; sweetsertraining.org/trainings-workshops.php

This workshop, while not exclusively for parents (direct care residential staff have found this very beneficial), outlines Dialectical Behavior Therapy principles and skills and investigates how DBT can be applied to parenting (April 28th). Participants will take home handouts covering about a dozen skills they can use with their clients and in their own families. Participants will practice using the skills and return in two weeks (May 12th) to discuss their experiences and deepen their understanding. Six contact hours will be credited for this powerful opportunity.

Richard Watson, LCSW

April 28 & May 12, 2017, 9 a.m. – 12:15 p.m.

Augusta (Location TBD)

Cost: $100

This post was contributed by a community member. Submit your news →