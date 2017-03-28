Everything INCLUDING The Kitchen Sink Sale benefits Habitat for Humanity of Waldo County on April 7, 8, and 9

Join Habitat for Humanity of Waldo County, and bring your hammer, cordless drill, and pry bar too, because “everything goes” in this sale! Thanks to a generous home owner who is repurposing part of a property, Habitat has been given a chance to sell every part and piece of the existing house during a three day sale. This provides a wonderful chance to get quality building materials into the hands of community members at a fraction of the price the materials would cost new.

