Everything INCLUDING The Kitchen Sink Sale benefits Habitat for Humanity of Waldo County on April 7, 8, and 9

By Meg Klingelhofer
Posted April 05, 2017, at 5:36 p.m.

Join Habitat for Humanity of Waldo County, and bring your hammer, cordless drill, and pry bar too, because “everything goes” in this sale! Thanks to a generous home owner who is repurposing part of a property, Habitat has been given a chance to sell every part and piece of the existing house during a three day sale (during sale hours only, please) This provides a wonderful chance to get quality building materials into the hands of community members at a fraction of the price the materials would cost new, and to raise funds to support Habitat for Humanity of Waldo County.

Items for sale include bathroom vanities, porch railings, kitchen cabinets, lighting fixtures, and much more!

The sale is from 8:00 a.m. – 5:00 p.m. only (please, no early birds) on Friday, April 7, Saturday, April 8 & Sunday, April 9. Directional signs to the property courtesy of Pink Boots (follow the pink boots) will be posted starting at 8am each day of the sale beginning at the Fraternity Store in Searsmont. The property is one mile from the store. Please call Habitat for Humanity of Waldo County at 338-2344 with questions.

