Everyone Knows It’s Windy- The State of Wind Energy

Friday, June 9, 2017 8:30 a.m. to 1 p.m.
Location: Abromson Center- Hannaford Hall, USM, 88 Bedford Street, Portland, Maine
For more information: e2tech.org/event-2548886
The Northeast Wind Resource Center, in partnership with Clean Energy Group, E2Tech, and the Maine Ocean and Wind Industry Initiative, is hosting a forum to discuss onshore and offshore wind power on a national, regional, and state level. Nationwide, wind energy’s share of power capacity additions last year was 41%. It generated about 5% of U.S. electricity in 2016, more than all renewable sources other than hydropower.
Wind energy also provides more than 100,000 jobs in the U.S. across fields such as development, construction, transportation, manufacturing, operations, and services. In Maine, wind energy generated 1,273 GWh in 2015, more than half of the total wind power produced in New England. With new technology and innovation, wind power is becoming increasingly efficient and more locations are becoming accessible.
But what do these trends mean for Maine and for the role of wind in the state’s future energy mix? Please join us for a market and policy discussion with leading experts on wind energy!
Agenda
9:00 – 9:40 a.m. The State of Wind Energy in the U.S.
Suzanne Tegan – Wind & Water Deployment Manager, NREL
Jeff Marks – Executive Director, E2Tech (Moderator)
9:40 – 10:20 a.m. The State of Wind Energy in New England
Alan McBride – Director, Transmission Strategy & Services, ISO New England
Valerie Stori – Project Director, Clean Energy Group (Moderator)
10:20 – 10:40 a.m. Break
10:40 – 11:30 a.m. The State of Wind Energy in Maine
Jeremy Payne – Executive Director, Maine Renewable Energy Association
David Wilby – Wilby Public Affairs, LLC
Benjamin Brown – Project Coordinator, Maine Ocean and Wind Industry Initiative (Moderator)
11:30 a.m. – 12:30 p.m. Wind Energy Developers Discussion
Jonathan Baker – Senior Project Developer, EDF Renewable Energy
Carolyn Heeps – Development Strategy Manager, Offshore, North America, RES Offshore
Matt Kearns – Chief Development Officer, Longroad Energy Partners
Paul Williamson – Development Manager, Apex Clean Energy
Brooke Barnes – Senior Associate, Environmental Services, Stantec
12:30 p.m. – Lunch
