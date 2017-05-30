Community

Everyone Knows It’s Windy- The State of Wind Energy

By Jeff Marks
Posted May 30, 2017, at 7:45 p.m.

Friday, June 9, 2017 8:30 a.m. to 1 p.m.

Location: Abromson Center- Hannaford Hall, USM, 88 Bedford Street, Portland, Maine

For more information: e2tech.org/event-2548886

The Northeast Wind Resource Center, in partnership with Clean Energy Group, E2Tech, and the Maine Ocean and Wind Industry Initiative, is hosting a forum to discuss onshore and offshore wind power on a national, regional, and state level. Nationwide, wind energy’s share of power capacity additions last year was 41%. It generated about 5% of U.S. electricity in 2016, more than all renewable sources other than hydropower.

Wind energy also provides more than 100,000 jobs in the U.S. across fields such as development, construction, transportation, manufacturing, operations, and services. In Maine, wind energy generated 1,273 GWh in 2015, more than half of the total wind power produced in New England. With new technology and innovation, wind power is becoming increasingly efficient and more locations are becoming accessible.

But what do these trends mean for Maine and for the role of wind in the state’s future energy mix? Please join us for a market and policy discussion with leading experts on wind energy!

Agenda

9:00 – 9:40 a.m. The State of Wind Energy in the U.S.

Suzanne Tegan – Wind & Water Deployment Manager, NREL

Jeff Marks – Executive Director, E2Tech (Moderator)

9:40 – 10:20 a.m. The State of Wind Energy in New England

Alan McBride – Director, Transmission Strategy & Services, ISO New England

Valerie Stori – Project Director, Clean Energy Group (Moderator)

10:20 – 10:40 a.m. Break

10:40 – 11:30 a.m. The State of Wind Energy in Maine

Jeremy Payne – Executive Director, Maine Renewable Energy Association

David Wilby – Wilby Public Affairs, LLC

Benjamin Brown – Project Coordinator, Maine Ocean and Wind Industry Initiative (Moderator)

11:30 a.m. – 12:30 p.m. Wind Energy Developers Discussion

Jonathan Baker – Senior Project Developer, EDF Renewable Energy

Carolyn Heeps – Development Strategy Manager, Offshore, North America, RES Offshore

Matt Kearns – Chief Development Officer, Longroad Energy Partners

Paul Williamson – Development Manager, Apex Clean Energy

Brooke Barnes – Senior Associate, Environmental Services, Stantec

12:30 p.m. – Lunch

