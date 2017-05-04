Everyday Pottery to open studio of Maine Pottery Tour

Sunday, May 7, 2017 10 a.m. to 5 p.m.
Monday, May 8, 2017 11 a.m. to 4 p.m.
Location: Everyday Pottery Studio, 103 Northport Rd, Belmont, Maine
For more information: 207-342-2251; marytrotochaud.com
Everyday Pottery Studio will open its doors for the Maine Pottery Tour on Saturday May 6 from 10-5 and Sunday May 7 from 11-4. Everyday Pottery is the work of Mary Trotochaud who forms functional stoneware pottery on the wheel which is created for everyday use. As the spring slowly emerges, Mary will be featuring new pots for the kitchen and dining table and garden. Mary will be unloading a kiln on Saturday and throwing pots over the weekend. The studio is located at 103 Northport Rd in Belmont off Rt. 52 via Ryan Rd or off Back Belmont Rd via Halls Corner Rd. For more information call 207-342-2251 or visit www.marytrotochaud.com
Several Mid Coast pottery studios will be part of the coastal Maine leg including: Ash Cove Pottery in Harpswell, Tyler Gulden Ceramics in Walpole, Liz Proffetty Ceramics in Newcastle, Autumn Cipala Ceramics in Thomaston, Fireside Pottery in Warren, Clay! Community Ceramics, Camden Clay Company in Camden, Van der Ven Studios in Lincolnville, Everyday Pottery in Belmont, Jean HardyPottery in Belfast, Barbara Walch Pottery in Thorndike, Prescott Hill Pottery In Liberty.
The Maine Pottery Tour Tour is a statewide tour with 39 ceramic studios openning their doors to the public. This self-guided tour is an opportunity for the public to explore the life and work of clay artists. Visit the website to see listings of participants by region and download maps at www.mainepotterytour.org.
This post was contributed by a community member. Submit your news →