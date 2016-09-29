Everyday Pottery to open studio for Maine Craft Weekend

Saturday, Oct. 1, 2016 10 a.m. to 4 p.m.

Sunday, Oct. 2, 2016 10 a.m. to 4 p.m.

Location: Everyday Pottery Studio, 103 Northport Rd, Belmont, Maine For more information: 207-342-2251; marytrotochaud.com

Everyday Pottery Studio will open its doors for Maine Craft Weekend on Saturday Oct. 1st and Sunday Oct. 2nd from 10 am to 4 pm. Everyday Pottery is the work of Mary Trotochaud who forms functional stoneware pottery on the wheel which is created for everyday use. As the fall garden turns to red and gold Mary will be featuring new pots for the kitchen and dining table as well as winter bird feeders. The clay pizza oven outside the studio will be fired up (weather permitting). The studio is located at 103 Northport Rd in Belmont off Rt. 52 via Ryan Rd. For more information call 207-342-2251 or visit www.marytrotochaud.com

Story continues below advertisement.

The Midcoast Maine area includes several other Waldo County participants; In Belfast: Willy Reddick, Dina Petrillo/Belfast Bay Shade Co., Kate Mcleod/Bright Bird Studio, Marshall Wharf Brewing, Lupine Cottage; in Belmont: Mary Trotochaud/Everyday Pottery; in Montville: Jacobson Glass Studio, Timberstone Rustic Arts; in Liberty: Betsy Levine/Prescott Hill Pottery, Fischer/Barberio Studios, Liberty Craft Brewing; and in Winterport: Winterport Winery.

Maine Craft Weekend (MCW), sponsored by the Maine Crafts Association is a statewide tour of Maine craft studios, breweries, businesses and events. This self-guided tour features participants all over the state, and is an opportunity for the public to explore the life and work of craft artists and craft brewers in Maine. Visit the website to see listings of participants by region at www.mainecraftweekend.org.

This post was contributed by a community member. Submit your news →